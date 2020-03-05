First coronavirus case in Southern Nevada confirmed

The first case of the new coronavirus in Southern Nevada was confirmed on Thursday by data from government sources and a source.

The source, who spoke with the Review-Journal on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a patient had tested positive for the virus, a pathogen that spread around the world from China.

Separately, an online map documenting confirmed cases of the virus developed by Johns Hopkins University, based on World Health Organization and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data among other sources, displayed a confirmed case reported by the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

The Southern Nevada Health District did not immediately confirm the positive case, but said it planned to release a statement Thursday.

Health district spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore issued a statement that said, “The Southern Nevada Health District has not released a statement or information to any organization with an update about COVID-19. We will be providing an official statement later this morning. A news briefing will also be scheduled for later today.”

No time for the news briefing was immediately provided.

As of early Thursday, there had been 162 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., including 44 among passengers from the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship. Eleven patients have died in the U.S. — 10 in Washington state and one in Northern California.

Symptoms of the disease range from mild to severe, with some people developing pneumonia.

In the U.S., people with confirmed cases have been kept in isolation. Public health authorities have investigated the source of infection and worked to determine if an infected person might have infected others, including close contacts.

On Friday, state health officials said that seven people in Nevada had been tested for COVID-19 at state and federal labs, and that all these results had come back negative. The Nevada State Public Health Lab as of Feb. 11 has had the capability to test for the virus.

The state officials estimated that about 200 people across the state were being monitored for the virus and had been asked to self-quarantine after returning from travel in China.

Evidence suggests that the new coronavirus primarily spreads much as the flu does — through droplets from a sneeze or a cough, or by touching an infected surface. Public health authorities say the best way to avoid becoming sick is by frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching your face and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

