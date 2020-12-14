First COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Southern Nevada

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Nevada, including Southern Nevada, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Southern Nevada Health District.

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are taken out of the box at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Nevada, including Southern Nevada, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Southern Nevada Health District.

“I am so glad to see the first doses of the @pfizer vaccine arrived in Nevada today,” the governor posted on Twitter. “Our team is ready to begin the distribution process. Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant. Wear your mask, wash your hands & keep your distance.”

I am so glad to see the first doses of the @pfizer vaccine arrived in Nevada today. Our team is ready to begin the distribution process. Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant. Wear your mask, wash your hands & keep your distance. pic.twitter.com/sZiXwYnzfY — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 14, 2020

The health district received 12,675 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer. The initial shipments were being delivered to hospitals to be administered to health care personnel, the district said in a news release.

Pfizer Inc. began shipping the vaccine on Sunday, according to Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. UPS and FedEx were expected to deliver the vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the nation on Monday, with an additional 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

Nevada expects to receive more than 23,000 doses this week, which will first be administered to staff at acute-care hospitals. Staff and residents at long-term care facilities such as nursing homes are next in line. Vaccine is expected to be available to the general public by spring or early summer.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.