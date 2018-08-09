Flags to be lowered in honor of former Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt

Gov. Brian Sandoval late Wednesday signed an order to fly U.S. and state flags at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state public buildings.

Former Nevada Senator, and Governor, Paul Laxalt, in his downtown Washington, DC office suite in 2010. (Cliff Owen/AP)

American flags across the state will be lowered Thursday in honor of former Nevada governor and U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt.

Gov. Brian Sandoval late Wednesday signed an order to fly U.S. and state flags at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state public buildings.

“Senator Laxalt was a friend and a mentor,” Sandoval said in a statement. “He was also a champion for our great state and our nation. Senator Laxalt’s love for Nevada was apparent to everyone he met, and he set an example as a true statesman. It is most fitting to honor him by lowering the flags of our state and our nation. A consummate gentleman who will be remembered for generations to come may Senator Laxalt Rest In Peace.”

Laxalt, who was a close advisor and friend to former President Ronald Reagan, died Monday at the age of 96. Laxalt was Nevada’s governor from 1967 to 1971 before serving in the Senate from 1975 to 1987. He also served as a the Republican National Committee’s chairman.

Laxalt was born in 1922 in Carson City. He is survived by his wife, Carol Laxalt, six children and 12 grandchildren, including Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor.

The flags will be lowered until sunset on Saturday.

