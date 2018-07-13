Flash flooding closes US 95 near Nevada-California border

The flooding about 10:15 p.m. Thursday “washed a semitruck off the road,” a spokesman for the California Department of Transportation said. Repairs to the roadway were underway and were expected to be completed by late Friday.

A portion of U.S. Highway 95 south of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border was closed Friday after a chunk of the highway collapsed during flash flooding Thursday night, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The flooding about 10:15 p.m. Thursday “washed a semitruck off the road,” spokeswoman Terri Kasinga said. The shoulder of the highway was washed out from underneath due to the flooding, causing the closure in both directions of U.S. 95 between Laughlin Highway and the state line.

Crews with the California Department of Transportation were at the scene Friday working to replace the asphalt. Repairs were expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Friday, officials said.

“If we don’t get this done before the next storm, we’ll lose one lane of the road,” Kasinga said. “The work that we’re doing right now will hopefully prevent it from happening.”

No one was injured when the semi was washed off the road, officials said.

On Feb. 17, 2017, a 400-foot-long section of California’s southbound Interstate 15, south of Highway 138, unexpectedly failed during ongoing storms. The collapse on California’s Cajon Pass sent a fire engine over the side of the highway, but no one was hurt.

