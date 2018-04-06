Flood watches, warnings issued in Northern Nevada

A strong, warm atmospheric river headed for the Sierra has triggered a series of flood watches and warnings for the Lake Tahoe-area and parts of western Nevada for the weekend.

A woman walks in the rain in downtown Reno, Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, across a bridge above the rising waters of the Truckee River. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

RENO — A strong, warm atmospheric river headed for the Sierra has triggered a series of flood watches and warnings for the Lake Tahoe-area and parts of western Nevada for the weekend.

The National Weather service issued a flood warning effective Saturday morning to early Sunday for the Truckee River in Reno and Sparks, as well as farther downstream in Storey County.

Warnings also are in effect at Truckee, California, where Lake Tahoe empties into the Truckee River, and for the Carson River south of Carson City.

Heavy rain is expected in the eastern Sierra and western Nevada beginning Friday into Saturday. As much as 4 inches of rain is forecast in the upper elevations, with up to 2.5 inches at Tahoe and an inch in the valleys.

A flood warning means flooding is imminent.