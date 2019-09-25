Flu season in Australia has U.S. health experts on high alert

A bad flu season in Australia has some medical experts preparing for the worst in the U.S. and in Nevada, which has a lower than average vaccination rate.

“Historically, what has gone on in the Southern Hemisphere tends to be reproduced in the Northern Hemisphere. Not always, but it’s cause for concern,” said Dr. David Weismiller, a professor in the UNLV School of Medicine.

“Most in the infectious disease world are remaining on high alert,” added Weismiller, who teaches in the Department of Family and Community Medicine.

Australia has had more than 289,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu during its flu season, including 722 deaths, the highest numbers there in the past five years. The average numbers for the last five years are about 96,000 cases and 335 deaths, according to the Australian Government Department of Health.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, director of clinical services for the Southern Nevada Health District, said Australia is not a perfect barometer when it comes to predicting the U.S. flu season.

Early vaccination recommended

“It’s very difficult to actually predict what the behavior for the flu season will be,” Leguen said. What happens in Australia, with a winter that ends in August and a flu season earlier in the calendar year, “doesn’t necessarily translate into a similar occurrence here in the United States.”

Whether it translates or not, both Leguen and Weismiller said the message remains the same: Get your flu shot in October, before the flu season kicks into high gear.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older “as the first and most important step in protecting against this potentially serious disease.” As in previous seasons, some children 6 months through 8 years of age will need two doses of flu vaccine this season — all the more reason to begin the vaccination process as soon as possible, medical authorities say.

“There’s still the mystique around the flu shot that you can get the flu from it. That’s impossible,” Weismiller said. What is possible is that you can still get the flu despite being vaccinated, though you will likely experience a less severe form of the illness.

Health authorities predict nine to 12 months in advance what strains of the flu virus to protect against in the vaccine. If they predict wrong, or a virus mutates, a vaccine in a particular year may be less beneficial, though it will still provide a certain level of protection, Weismiller said.

The flu immunization rate in Nevada for people 6 months and older is just 39 percent, less than the national average of 42 percent, according to statistics from Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to immunizations. In children age 6 months to 17 years, the Nevada rate is 50 percent, lower than the national average of 58 percent.

39 deaths in Clark County last year

During the last flu season, in Clark County there were 968 hospitalizations and 39 deaths attributed to influenza, including three deaths in children under the age of 18, according to the health district.

“The most important thing about the influenza season is to try to make sure most people are vaccinated, especially children and senior citizens, from the flu,” Leguen said.

Mee Kee Chong-Dao, community health nurse supervisor for the Health District, said that this month health-care workers and seniors have mainly been the ones coming to the district’s immunization clinics for their flu shots.

But 21-year-old Lizette Tapia, who was at the health district’s main office Wednesday morning to pick up her immunization records, said she’d already gotten her flu shot that morning at her doctor’s office.

“I hate getting the flu. It’s the worst,” Tapia said.

More information on the flu and the health district’s immunization clinics can be found at https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.