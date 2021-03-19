For 1st time, transgender titleholder to compete in Miss Nevada

For the first time, the title of Miss Silver State USA was awarded to a transgender person.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned in the biggest preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

In a question and answer portion of the pageant, Enriquez was asked to describe an obstacle she has faced and is overcoming.

“Growing up, I was often told that I was not allowed to be myself, or to be in spaces that I was not welcome. One of the obstacles I encounter every day is just being true to myself. Today I am a proud transgender woman of color. Personally, I’ve learned that my differences do not make me less than, it makes me more than. And my differences is what makes me unique, and I know that my uniqueness will take me to all my destinations, and whatever I need to go through in life,” Enriquez answered.

Enriquez will now compete for Miss Nevada USA, the state pageant that leads to Miss USA and Miss Universe.

Director Marissa Castillo calls the win a very proud moment.

The Miss Nevada USA pageant, directed by former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, had nine contestants including runners-up Miss Las Vegas Lan Do and Miss Red Rock Stefanie Joseph. The pageant had five judges including Miss Nevada USA 2019 Tianna Tuamoheloa.

