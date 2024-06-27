103°F
Former Nevada lawmaker arrested on suspicion of DUI, assault

Steven Brooks (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 

Steven Brooks, a former Nevada assemblyman, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony assault and driving under the influence, according to jail records.

Brooks, 52, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges including assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with a deadly weapon that was not a gun and driving under the influence.

Jail records indicated he was still in custody at noon Thursday. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.

Brooks was previously expelled from the Nevada Legislature in 2013 after he threatened to kill Assemblywoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, D-North Las Vegas, because he was reportedly upset about not being made chair of the Ways and Means Committee. He was the first lawmaker to be expelled.

In 2014, he pleaded no contest in California to evading a police officer and resisting arrest. In 2015, he was sentenced to probation for charges that stemmed from a domestic battery case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

