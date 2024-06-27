Former Nevada lawmaker faces DUI charge after ‘vehicle pursuit,’ police say

Steven Brooks was the first lawmaker to be expelled from the Nevada Legislature after he threatened to kill an assemblywoman.

Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, leaves the Legislature in Carson City, Nev., surrounded by family members and Legislative police officers on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013. Brooks was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday night after allegedly threatening to shoot Assembly Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick, D-North Las Vegas. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Cathleen Allison Assemblyman Steven Brooks (D-North Las Vegas), leaves the Legislature in Carson City, Nev., surrounded by family members and Legislative police officers on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013. Brooks was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday night after allegedly threatening to shoot Assembly Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick, (D-North Las Vegas). (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a photograph during an interview on Thursday, Jan 24, 2013. Brooks was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday night after allegedly threatening to shoot Assembly Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick, D-North Las Vegas. (Ben Spillman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Embattled Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, takes the oath of office during the opening day of the 77th Legislative Session in Carson City, Nev. on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. Brooks was arrested Jan. 19 and accused of threatening incoming Democratic Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)

Steven Brooks, Democratic candidate for State Assembly, District 17, is photographed at the Review-Journal, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks is arraigned via videoconference in Judge John Gibson's courtroom in San Bernadino County Superior Court in Barstow, Calif. on Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2013. Among Brooks' charges are resisting arrest and evading police. Brooks was arrested by Barstow police last Thursday after a chase on Interstate 15. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, talks with attaché Robin Carter on the Assembly floor at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Wednesday. Carter is also Brooks’ aunt. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)

Steven Brooks, a former Nevada assemblyman, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony assault, according to jail records.

Brooks, 52, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges including assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with a weapon that was not a gun and driving under the influence.

At about 11:24 p.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a vehicle partly parked on a median near South Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

“A vehicle pursuit was eventually initiated,” police said, and that lasted until the vehicle stopped in the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Bonanza Road.

Police said they used “a low-lethal shotgun” and a police dog to arrest Brooks.

Jail records indicated Brooks was still in custody Thursday afternoon. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning.

Brooks was previously expelled from the Nevada Legislature in 2013 after he threatened to kill Assemblywoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, D-North Las Vegas, because he was reportedly upset about not being made chair of the Ways and Means Committee. He was the first lawmaker to be expelled.

In 2014, he pleaded no contest in California to evading a police officer and resisting arrest. In 2015, he was sentenced to probation for charges that stemmed from a domestic battery case.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.