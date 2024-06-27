Former Nevada lawmaker faces DUI charge after ‘vehicle pursuit,’ police say
Steven Brooks was the first lawmaker to be expelled from the Nevada Legislature after he threatened to kill an assemblywoman.
Steven Brooks, a former Nevada assemblyman, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony assault, according to jail records.
Brooks, 52, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges including assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with a weapon that was not a gun and driving under the influence.
At about 11:24 p.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a vehicle partly parked on a median near South Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
“A vehicle pursuit was eventually initiated,” police said, and that lasted until the vehicle stopped in the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Bonanza Road.
Police said they used “a low-lethal shotgun” and a police dog to arrest Brooks.
Jail records indicated Brooks was still in custody Thursday afternoon. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning.
Brooks was previously expelled from the Nevada Legislature in 2013 after he threatened to kill Assemblywoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, D-North Las Vegas, because he was reportedly upset about not being made chair of the Ways and Means Committee. He was the first lawmaker to be expelled.
In 2014, he pleaded no contest in California to evading a police officer and resisting arrest. In 2015, he was sentenced to probation for charges that stemmed from a domestic battery case.
