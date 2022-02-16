61°F
Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Rose dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2022 - 4:25 pm
 
Retired Nevada Supreme Court Justice Robert Rose makes a surprise appearance during Nevada Cour ...
Retired Nevada Supreme Court Justice Robert Rose makes a surprise appearance during Nevada Court of Appeals oral arguments in the Thomas & Mack Moot Courtroom on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Nov. 15, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Rose died Monday in Reno.

Rose served three terms — 18 years — on the high court and retired in 2006. Bill Gang, his longtime friend and former public information officer for the Nevada Supreme Court, called Rose the “father of the modern judiciary in Nevada.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he and his wife, Kathy, were saddened to learn that Rose, who also served as lieutenant governor, had died.

“He gave so much to our State throughout his life,” the governor wrote. “We are sending our condolences and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

