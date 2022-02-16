Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Rose dies
Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Rose, who served on the high court for 18 years, died Monday in Reno.
Rose served three terms — 18 years — on the high court and retired in 2006. Bill Gang, his longtime friend and former public information officer for the Nevada Supreme Court, called Rose the “father of the modern judiciary in Nevada.”
In a tweet on Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he and his wife, Kathy, were saddened to learn that Rose, who also served as lieutenant governor, had died.
“He gave so much to our State throughout his life,” the governor wrote. “We are sending our condolences and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”
