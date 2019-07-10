Former Nye County Sheriff Tony DeMeo dies

Tony DeMeo served as the Nye County sheriff for 12 years before losing the 2014 election.

Former Nye County Sheriff Anthony “Tony” DeMeo has died.

A Facebook post from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday night indicated his death was unexpected.

“My thoughts, sympathy and prayers and those of the entire sheriff’s staff are with Mrs. DeMeo and family,” Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said in the post. “Our badges have been shrouded in his honor and we offer Mrs. DeMeo and his family the honor, gratitude, respect and assistance during these trying days ahead. His service to Nye County and its citizens will always be remembered.”

DeMeo served as sheriff for 12 years, ending in 2015.

Wherly won the office in the 2014 election and DeMeo unsuccessfully challenged her in 2018.

Details on his death have not been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

