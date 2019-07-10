Former Nye County Sheriff Tony DeMeo dies unexpectedly

DeMeo served as the Nye County sheriff for 12 years before losing the 2014 election to current Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

Former Nye County Sheriff Anthony "Tony" DeMeo (Facebook)

Former Nye County Sheriff Tony DeMeo in 2013. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Former Nye County Sheriff Tony DeMeo in 2014 (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Former Nye County Sheriff Anthony “Tony” DeMeo has died, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced late Tuesday.

DeMeo served as sheriff for 12 years until 2015.

“My thoughts, sympathy and prayers and those of the entire sheriff’s staff are with Mrs. DeMeo and family,” current Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, who won the office in 2014, wrote in a post Tuesday night on the agency’s Facebook page. “Our badges have been shrouded in his honor and we offer Mrs. DeMeo and his family the honor, gratitude, respect and assistance during these trying days ahead. His service to Nye County and its citizens will always be remembered.”

Further details were not immediately known, but Werhly called DeMeo’s death “unexpected” in the Facebook post. DeMeo unsucessfully challenged her in 2018

DeMeo made headlines in his last few years in the post, including being summoned by Nye County commissioners in October 2012 into a closed-door session. The purpose of the meeting was to consider “the character, alleged misconduct, professional competence or the physical and mental health of Nye County Sheriff Anthony DeMeo regarding overspending on the budget for fiscal year 2011-12,” the Pahrump Valley Times reported at the time.

The board ultimately voted 4-0 to refer DeMeo to the Nevada attorney general’s office, accusing him of spending more than $1 million over his budget for the fiscal year. The attorney general’s office later announced it was not pursuing charges against DeMeo, saying there was insufficient evidence to show he willfully overspent his budget, according to the Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

