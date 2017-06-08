Free fishing day events planned Saturday in Southern Nevada

Burt Lawrence watches his line during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The Nevada Department of Wildlife has some fun activities planned this weekend, unless you happen to be a fish.

Saturday is free fishing day across the state, the one day a year when anyone is free to catch their limit without a fishing license.

It’s also a fee-free day at all Nevada state parks.

Wildlife officials will mark free fishing day with three events in the southern half of the state:

At Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas, the City Council will hold its annual fishing derby starting at 7:30 a.m. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will provide bait and loaner fishing rods with reels while supplies last. For more information on the family-friendly event, call 702-229-6154.

At Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, the wildlife department will team up with the National Park Service and the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department on a fishing event for anglers of all ages from 8 a.m. until noon. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Loaner fishing rods and reels will be available, and goody bags and prizes will be given to participants while supplies last. For more information, call Ivy Santee at 702-486- 5127, ext. 3503.

And at Echo Canyon State Park in Lincoln County east of Pioche, a family fishing derby will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Ranger Ben Johnson at 775-962-5102.