94°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Free meals to remain available to Nevada children, teens this summer

By Kiara Adams Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2023 - 3:21 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The school year officially ended for Clark County students on Monday, but the Summer Food Service Program will still provide free meals to students while school’s out.

Over 276,000 students in Nevada are eligible for free and reduced lunch, meaning 60 percent of the Clark County School District’s students would go without food without the program, the Nevada Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

Children under 18 are eligible to receive the lunches from May through August.

The program works in conjunction with the federal and state agriculture departments and will ensure that hundreds of thousands of children across the state have access to free and nutritious food during the summer, Nevada Department of Agriculture Director J.J. Goicoechea said.

The program’s website describes itself as federally-funded and state-administered, providing up to two free nutritious meals per day to children in low-income areas.

There are various sites throughout the state for food distribution over the summer, including schools, camps, parks, playgrounds, housing projects, community centers and churches.

Parents, children and teens can find a meal site near them by visiting nvsummermeals.com, texting “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744 or by calling 1-866-348-6479.

MOST READ
1
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
2
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
3
A’s, Nevada legislators close to finalizing Las Vegas ballpark deal
A’s, Nevada legislators close to finalizing Las Vegas ballpark deal
4
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
5
$750K in jewelry stolen by housekeeper from Strip hotel room, police say
$750K in jewelry stolen by housekeeper from Strip hotel room, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford answers questions in a news conference during the first week ...
Russia bans another Nevada politician
By / RJ

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford recently was added to a list of Americans banned from entering Russia. He joins Nevada’s federal delegation on the list.

More stories
Graney: Knights won’t make same mistake of looking ahead
Graney: Knights won’t make same mistake of looking ahead
9 more Tony Hsieh downtown properties to hit market
9 more Tony Hsieh downtown properties to hit market
Ex-Raider Damon Arnette pleads not guilty, seeks to dismiss charges
Ex-Raider Damon Arnette pleads not guilty, seeks to dismiss charges
Dead fish surface at Sunset Park Pond
Dead fish surface at Sunset Park Pond
‘It hurts to win:’ Knights’ rallying cry shows strong bond
‘It hurts to win:’ Knights’ rallying cry shows strong bond
Las Vegas Tina Turner star recalls her ‘energy, way of life’ — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Tina Turner star recalls her ‘energy, way of life’ — PHOTOS