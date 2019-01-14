Free rail-attraction tours for workers affected by federal shutdown

Rail Explorers Las Vegas provides pedal-powered tours on the rails of the Nevada Southern Railroad in Boulder City, as well as a ride back on a historic train from the collection at the Nevada State Museum.

Mary Jo Lu and her husband, Alex Catchpoole, founders of Rail Explorers, have started their Las Vegas division at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City. Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Rail Explorers Las Vegas will offer free railroad tours to employees and contractors affected by the federal shutdown.

“We just realized that there’s a lot of stress on these families and employees not knowing when things will be resolved or when and if it will get back to normal,” Alex Catchpoole, COO of Rail Explorers USA, said in a news release. “We figure the activity we provide is such a great escape for that. It’s a fun time to be with family. We thought it was something we could do to help.”

Rail Explorers is a family-friendly attraction that provides pedal-powered tours on the rails of the Nevada Southern Railroad in Boulder City, according to Catchpoole. On the 4-mile ride, passengers get a tour of the desert and at the end, a return trip on a historic train from the collection at the Nevada State Museum.

“Right now we’re dealing with tour guides, rangers and several federal employees working without pay here in Nevada and places like Zion and other local parks,” Catchpoole said. “They are working without pay to make sure people remain safe. Providing this service is the least we can do.”

Those interested can make a reservation by calling 877-833-8588. A federal ID is required to participate.