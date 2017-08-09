Gaming regulators recommend new Caesars companies, units

New companies and subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment Corp. got the green light Wednesday from the state gaming regulators to be licensed in Nevada, a key step toward the company’s emergence from bankruptcy protection.

Caesars Entertainment President and CEO Mark Frissora appears for gaming license at the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

The state Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the registration of several companies and the licensing and suitability of several board officers, executives and key employees.

The recommendation will go to the Nevada Gaming Commission for final approval on Aug. 24. Caesars still must receive regulatory approval from gaming authorities in Missouri and Louisiana, scheduled in September.

Emergence from bankruptcy protection is expected in early October.

Meeting in Carson City, board members spent nearly 1½ hours questioning Tim Donovan, Caesars’ general counsel and compliance officer, chief financial officer Eric Hession and President and CEO Mark Frissora and deliberating about the complex corporate structure developed in the company’s bankruptcy court-approved restructuring.

Under terms of the bankruptcy emergence plan, outlined in an 839-page registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Caesars would separate nearly all of its U.S.-based real estate property assets from its gaming operations. Caesars Entertainment would continue to own and manage the gaming operations and the property assets would be held by a newly created real estate investment trust owned by some creditors.

Caesars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2015 and after two years of negotiations among creditors, Judge Benjamin Goldgar of the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago approved the bankruptcy plan in January this year.

Company shareholders overwhelmingly approved a merger in two separate votes late last month.

Control board members, who didn’t have to approve the bankruptcy plan but instead licensed and registered the new entities, had no objections in their hearing.

But they questioned executives to fully understand the complex corporate restructuring.

