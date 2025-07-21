93°F
Gold Fire burning northeast of Sparks, Nevada

Undated photo of Sparks, Nevada. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2025
 
Updated July 20, 2025

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Washoe County and is being investigated as human-caused, according to the Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District.

Authorities said the Gold Fire began around 2:15 p.m., northeast of Sparks, Nevada. Grass and sagebrush are fueling flames on more than 1,200 acres, with the fire growing rapidly in a northeast direction, according to a BLM press release.

The BLM is leading containment efforts with the assistance of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, the Reno Fire Department, the Sparks Fire Department, and the U.S. Forest Service, the press release states.

Multiple air firefighting resources are being used to combat the blaze, according to the press release.

The BLM reported zero containment as of Sunday evening.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

