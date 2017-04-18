Google confirms major land acquisition in Northern Nevada

Electrician Darrell Scronce carries conduits at the construction site of a battery systems plant at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in McCarran, Sept. 16, 2014. (Max Whittaker/Reuters)

Add Google to the list of high-profile companies investing in Northern Nevada.

The tech giant purchased 1,210 acres for $29.1 million at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

“Having a company like Google make that kind of investment in Nevada is exciting for us and continues to build the Nevada brand,” said Steve Hill, director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “Companies across the country and around the globe now see Nevada as a place that is on the leading edge of industries that are technology based and cutting edge.”

The property is located between the Silver Springs Airport and the recently re-zoned Downtown Silver Springs parcels and the USA Parkway — that is scheduled for completion later this year.

Google has eventual plans for a data center at the 107,000 acre industrial center. A Google spokesman said Tuesday that the company chose Nevada because the state is good for business. The company does not have plans at this time to use the land for drone testing or autonomous vehicle testing, he added.

The Wall Street Journal first reported details of the story, citing people familiar with the deal and documents filed late Friday in Storey County.

Google will not build immediately, as the Google spokesman cited the acreage as a long-term investment. The company acquired the land through a subsidiary called Silver State LLC that was created in Delaware in August, which is standard for commercial property acquisition, he said.

Google joins Tesla, Switch, Wal-Mart, Home Depot among other companies that have operations or investments at the industrial center.

While the Google spokesman could not provide comment on the reason for choosing Northern Nevada instead of Southern Nevada, Hill said it is likely because Southern Nevada does not have 1,200 acre parcels readily available, though rural parts of Southern Nevada disagree.

“It’s one of the reasons we’re still working to get infrastructure into Apex, to have those larger parcels that are able to be developed for some of these projects, and obviously this one as well.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

