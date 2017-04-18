Google makes major land acquisition in Northern Nevada, report says

Electrician Darrell Scronce carries conduits at the construction site of a battery systems plant at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in McCarran, Nevada, September 16, 2014. (Max Whittaker/Reuters)

Add Google to the list of high-profile companies investing in Northern Nevada.

The tech giant has reportedly purchased 1,210 acres for $29.1 million at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. The property is located between the Silver Springs Airport and the recently re-zoned Downtown Silver Springs parcels and the USA Parkway — that is scheduled for completion later this year.

The Wall Street Journal first reported details of the story, citing people familiar with the deal and documents filed late Friday in Storey County.

The Journal reported that Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, has eventual plans for a data center at the 107,000 acre industrial center.

Google will not build immediately, the Journal reported for a story on its website, and made the deal through a subsidiary called Silver State LLC that was created in Delaware in August.

Google joins Tesla, Switch, Wal-Mart, Home Depot among other companies that have operations or investments at the industrial center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.