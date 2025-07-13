‘Gothic Fire’ burning more that 30K acres Near Nellis AFB

A fire more than 30,500 acres large is burning in Nye County on the Nevada Test and Training Range, about two miles from Nellis Air Force Base, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

A fire more than 30,500 acres large is burning in Nye County on the Nevada Test and Training Range, about two miles from Nellis Air Force Base, according to the Bureau of Land Management, Southern Nevada District.

The fire, referred to as the Gothic Fire, was reported on July 4, around 10 a.m. and grew from 8,000 acres on July 10 to 30,522 acres by July 11, with zero containment, the BLM press release states.

The BLM reports the cause of the fire is natural, citing lightening. There are no evacuation orders and there is no threat to structures, the BLM said, as the fire is at a restricted area that is not open to the public.

The U.S. Air Force and the BLM are both responding to the fire.

High temperatures, low humidity, and winds could push the flames and smoke north, the BLM states, and is reminding the public to check the air quality and for those with respiratory concerns to stay indoors.

