Governor gives update on coronavirus in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak provided an update on COVID-19 and discussed steps state, local and federal partners are taking to continue monitoring, preventing and preparing.

Governor Steve Sisolak uses hand sanitizer before providing a press briefing on the new coronavirus in Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Governor Steve Sisolak uses hand sanitizer before providing a press briefing on the new coronavirus in Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the media regarding Nevada's response to the coronavirus outbreak. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak gave an update on the coronavirus situation during a press briefing Saturday morning in Las Vegas.

He provided an update on COVID-19 and discussed steps state, local and federal partners are taking to continue monitoring, preventing and preparing.

Two people have tested positive for the virus in Nevada —one in Clark County and one in Washoe County. Both patients’ test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the results are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“When we discovered there were two presumptive cases, we didn’t overreact or underreact,” Sisolak said. “We reacted.”

The Clark County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 remains in serious condition, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday afternoon.

The resident, who is the first and only person in Southern Nevada to test positive for the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, is in isolation at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas, a hospital spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

Sisolak said two state labs — one in Northern Nevada and the health district lab in Las Vegas — currently are testing for COVID-19. He said two private labs, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, are provisionally approved to do testing in the near future.

The Washoe County man who tested positive was a passenger on a previous cruise of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship now in quarantine off the California Coast. The man is self-isolating at home and was reportedly stable late Friday.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday night that 40 people from Nevada left the Princess Cruises ship Feb. 21 from the previous voyage. State health authorities said those Nevadans will be contacted for testing.

Sisolak said the best way to protect yourself against the virus is to take similar precautions as you would to avoid the flu. He also thanked front-line health care workers in the state.

“I’m confident our ‘Battle Born’ spirit can get us through anything,” Sisolak said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.