Grand Canyon sees 13 helicopter rescues in 1 week
Thirteen helicopter rescues have occurred over the last seven days at Grand Canyon National Park, the National Park Service said in an X post Sunday.
“As temperatures rise in the inner canyon, so do emergency calls,” the park service said.
It has made rescues based on heat illness, dehydration, hyponatremia (low sodium from overhydration) and lower leg injuries, according to the park.
“With more heat on the way and triple digit temperatures forecasted for this weekend, hikers and backpackers — especially those attempting rim-to-rim or other strenuous routes — should be self-reliant,” the park service said in a statement.
Sunday’s heat risk is high, according to the park’s website.
The park recommended that hikers start early and avoid the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and carry enough water and food.
It also warned that help could be delayed due to limited staffing, high call volume and safety protocols.
“Your safety starts with your decisions. Hike smart!” the park service said.
