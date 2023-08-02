97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Grand Canyon West reopens after fatal tour bus rollover

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 - 4:04 pm
 
Emergency personnel tend to a crash after a tour bus rolled over near the Grand Canyon West Sky ...
Emergency personnel tend to a crash after a tour bus rolled over near the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, in Peach Springs, Ariz. (Mark McDowell via AP)

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — Grand Canyon West and its Skywalk attraction and helicopter tours was back in business Wednesday, a day after one person was killed and at least eight others hospitalized after a tour bus rollover in northern Arizona.

Hualapai tribal officials said a private tour operator and a visitor’s personal vehicle collided near the Grand Canyon West parking lot at around 10 a.m. Tuesday within the resort’s Corp Circle in Terminal 1.

They haven’t released any other information, citing their ongoing investigation.

Cheyanne Majenty, who is with Hualapai Emergency Operations, said the resort was open and fully operational Wednesday after being closed following Tuesday’s fatal rollover.

John MacDonald, a spokesman for the tribe, said the person who died was a woman but he didn’t have her name, age or hometown yet.

Eight of the 57 people aboard the bus were flown to a Las Vegas hospital and reported to be in fair condition Tuesday night. However, MacDonald didn’t have any names or updates Wednesday.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department is investigating the rollover, but the National Transportation Safety Board said it is not doing so “at this time.”

Grand Canyon West is in northern Mohave County at the West Rim of the Grand Canyon. It is run by the tribe but has no operational ties to Grand Canyon National Park, which is managed by the National Park Service.

Skywalk, which opened as a tourist attraction in 2007, is a 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped cantilever bridge with a glass walkway on the edge of a side canyon in Grand Canyon West.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
2
Raiders sign quarterback
Raiders sign quarterback
3
Welcome to the NFL, rookie: Michael Mayer gets lesson from Maxx Crosby
Welcome to the NFL, rookie: Michael Mayer gets lesson from Maxx Crosby
4
August begins with a bang as storms hit Summerlin, western valley
August begins with a bang as storms hit Summerlin, western valley
5
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, i ...
Protecting Joshua trees as firefighters battle York fire
By Ty O’Neil, Stefanie Dazio and Rio Yamat Associated Press

The wildfire that has spread from California into Southern Nevada threatens to disrupt the fragile ecosystem in the Mojave National Preserve.

More stories
Bus rollover at Grand Canyon West leaves 1 dead, 8 injured
Bus rollover at Grand Canyon West leaves 1 dead, 8 injured
Grand Canyon hiker dies in 100-degree heat
Grand Canyon hiker dies in 100-degree heat
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in west Las Vegas
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in west Las Vegas
How to get a bird’s eye view of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
How to get a bird’s eye view of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Man dies after cliff jumping into Lake Powell
Man dies after cliff jumping into Lake Powell