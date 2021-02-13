Grant to assess Nevada tribal courts’ impaired-driving cases

The Reno-based National Judicial College has received a $45,337 grant from the state to provide outreach to 13 tribal courts regarding their handling impaired-driving cases.

(Getty Images)

The Reno-based National Judicial College has received a $45,337 grant from the state to provide outreach to 13 tribal courts regarding their handling impaired-driving cases.

The initiative will be spearheaded by former judge Jan Morris, director of the college’s National Tribal Judicial Center. Morris will work to assess gauge each court’s current capacity to address these cases and will discuss resources available in a variety of fields, according to a Friday statement from the college.

Morris will work with the America Bar Association tribal courts fellow and association’s Region 8 judicial outreach liaison, offering judicial education and training assistance to tribal judges.

The initiative “will offer technical assistance to tribal judges regarding judicial education and training, enhancing impaired-driving data collection, and engaging in inter-governmental cooperation with local jurisdictions, especially in Nevada’s rural areas,” according to the statement.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.