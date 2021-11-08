80°F
Grim milestone: Nevada roads see deadliest year in a decade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2021 - 12:43 pm
 
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South R ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Andrew Bennett, public information officer with Zero Fatalities, stands after leaving a candle ...
Andrew Bennett, public information officer with Zero Fatalities, stands after leaving a candle near where a fatal accident at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s official: Nevada’s roadways are having their deadliest year in a decade.

Over the weekend, the state reported its 330th death, surpassing the previous record set in 2016 and tied in 2018, said Nevada Department of Transportation director Kristina Swallow. She made the announcement during Monday morning’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting.

This year’s death toll included 66 pedestrians and 67 people who were not wearing seatbelts or other restraints.

Fifteen deaths have already been reported in November, almost two per day, said Zero Fatalities program director Andrew Bennett. As of the end of October, year-to-date deaths were up 24 percent over 2020.

The grim milestone is almost a week after then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs struck and killed the 23-year-old driver of a compact SUV with his Corvette in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

Ruggs, 22, was reportedly traveling 156 mph on Rainbow Boulevard shortly before he struck Tina Tintor’s car near the road’s intersection with Spring Valley Parkway. His blood-alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the state’s legal limit, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Ruggs will face multiple felony counts of DUI and reckless driving, according to court records.

Excessive speed has been a factor in about one-third of all fatal crashes in the state in recent years, Bennett said. More than 40 percent of fatal crashes involve drivers impaired by alcohol, marijuana or another substance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writer Mick Akers contributed to this report.

