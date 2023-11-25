Groups seek answers in death of Northern Nevada wild horse

Organizations aimed to protect wild horses are offering a $6,000 reward for information on who illegally snared a wild horse that died from its injuries.

Wild horses gallop on the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation on April 25, 2023, near McDermitt. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Organizations aimed to protect wild horses offered an award of $6,000 for information leading to law enforcement action against someone who illegally snared a wild horse that died from its injuries.

The American Wild Horse Campaign and Wild Horse Connection hope the reward will aid in bringing justice to a 3-year-old Virginia Range wild horse who was found on Nov. 19 east of Lockwood trapped in an illegally set snare, the campaign said in a statement Friday.

The horse was seriously injured with a nearly severed leg, which led to her death, the groups say.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this beautiful mare and outraged by the cruel circumstances surrounding her death,” said Tracy Wilson, Nevada state director for American Wild Horse Campaign.

Corenna Vance, president of Wild Horse Connection, said in the statement the incident highlights the need for increased education and enforcement to protect wild horses.

“We encourage anyone with information to come forward and help us ensure that those responsible for this tragedy are held accountable,” Vance said.

Members of the public with knowledge of the incident can contact Wild Horse Connection’s 24/7 hotline at 775-352-3944.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.