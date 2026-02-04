Heading to Death Valley to chase wildflowers? Here’s where to look

Some parts of the park are showing promising signs for an above-average wildflower bloom.

Early signs are pointing to an impressive bloom of wildflowers in Death Valley National Park.

In his second wildflower update of the season, Death Valley Natural History Association Executive Director David Blacker wrote that the park is at least two weeks from seeing big patches of flowers.

“Death Valley is poised for a better-than-average bloom, and with a little luck (and maybe another rain), it could even be better than that,” Blacker said.

While there’s not an official, scientific definition of a “superbloom,” botanists agree that the last one was a decade ago, when desert gold wildflowers carpeted the park in 2016.

On a trip last week to the park with botanist Naomi Fraga and environmentalist Patrick Donnelly, the pair told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they do not expect this year’s bloom to meet the high expectations of those who have seen a true superbloom.

According to Blacker, the largest bloom area he’s seen is past the park entrance sign, and the path to Furnace Creek is green, too. Other areas he predicts could see blooms in the coming weeks include Badwater Road from mile marker 3 to 9, the area next to the visitors center, and the stretch between Mud Canyon and Hells Gate.

Blacker pointed to the temperature forecasts that place the park in the upper 70s to low 80s. What the flowers need most to bloom the longest are mild temperatures and tame winds, he said.

With ideal conditions, flowers could endure until May, Blacker said.

“Make sure you get your reservations soon and keep your fingers crossed,” he said.

