Health authorities investigate ‘superbug’ outbreaks at Nevada hospitals

State and federal health authorities are investigating ongoing outbreaks at Nevada hospitals and nursing homes of a drug-resistant “superbug” that can lead to serious illness and even death.

As of mid-April, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has been investigating outbreaks of a fungus called Candida auris at acute-care hospitals, long-term acute-care hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, according to a technical bulletin sent by the state to health care providers.

The bulletin, which advises health care facilities to take special infection control and prevention precautions, does not state where the outbreaks have occurred, how many patients have been affected or whether any of the cases were fatal.

Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, said that the vast majority of cases the lab has analyzed have been from Southern Nevada. Several health care facilities have been affected, he said.

Candida auris, first identified in Japan in 2009, is a serious global health threat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once rare, the infection has become more common and is often resistant to multiple drugs typically used to treat Candida infections. Some of its strains are resistant to all types of antifungals.

Test specimens genetically analyzed in the state lab indicate that Nevada’s cases for the most part respond to one drug, Pandori said. Analysis also indicates that there have been several introductions of the fungus into the community, rather than it spreading from a single source.

Pandori referred additional questions about the outbreaks to the state health department, which did not immediately comment.

A CDC representative said Tuesday the federal agency is “supporting local health officials in Nevada in response to an ongoing outbreak of Candida auris across several healthcare facilities.”

“CDC experts are assisting with identifying additional cases, assessing facility infection control practices, and ensuring staff are educated on C. auris and its prevention strategies,” representative Belsie González said in an email.

“C. auris is an emerging, often multidrug-resistant yeast that is highly transmissible and results in outbreaks in healthcare settings, often in long-term care facilities,” González said in the email. “C. auris can persist on patients and in the environment for weeks and can spread among patients through contact with contaminated surfaces.”

Some people carry the fungus on their skin without showing signs of infection, but with the potential of spreading it to others, according to the CDC’s website.

C. auris can cause bloodstream infections and even death, particularly in hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems. More than 1 in 3 patients die who have an invasive C. auris infection, such as one affecting the blood, heart or brain, according to the CDC.

The most common symptoms of an invasive infection are fever and chills that don’t improve after antibiotic treatment for a suspected bacterial infection. A C. auris infection can be difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods, and it can be misidentified in labs without specific technology, according to the bulletin from the state.

In 2021, there were nearly 1,300 reported confirmed or probable cases of C. auris, according to CDC data, with cases in the low triple figures in California, Florida, Illinois and New York. Nevada had just two reported cases last year.

The pandemic fostered certain conditions that made its spread more likely, with outbreaks occurring in COVID-19 units of acute care hospitals, the CDC said. These outbreaks may be related to changes in routine infection control practices, including limited availability of gloves and gowns, reuse or extended use of these items, and changes in cleaning and disinfection practices.

