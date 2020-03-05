Health district discusses first coronavirus case in Southern Nevada — LIVESTREAM

The first case of the new coronavirus in Southern Nevada was confirmed on Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The first case of the new coronavirus in Southern Nevada was confirmed on Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District, which said a man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state ant Texas had been hospitalized in an isolation ward.

At a news briefing, health district officials said they were contacting all persons who came into close contact with the patient to determine if they had been infected by the virus that has spread around the globe from China.

“The patient is considered to be in what is called respiratory depression” in a local hospital, said Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district’s acting health officer.

In a news release, the district described the positive test as the “first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease … in a Clark County resident,” and said it was awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But an online map documenting confirmed cases of the virus developed by Johns Hopkins University, based on World Health Organization and CDC data among other sources, began displaying a confirmed case reported by the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System about 9 a.m.

The Southern Nevada patient reported a recent travel history to Washington state, where community spread of the virus is being reported, and Texas, which recently reported its first travel-associated case, the district said.

“The health district is working with its health care partners and leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts of the patient,” it said.

The health district scheduled a 10 a.m. news briefing to discuss the case.

As of early Thursday, there had been 162 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., including 44 among passengers from the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship. Eleven patients have died in the U.S. — 10 in Washington state and one in Northern California.

Symptoms of the disease range from mild to severe, with some people developing pneumonia.

In the U.S., people with confirmed cases have been kept in isolation. Public health authorities have investigated the source of infection and worked to determine if an infected person might have infected others, including close contacts.

On Friday, state health officials said that seven people in Nevada had been tested for COVID-19 at state and federal labs, and that all these results had come back negative. The Nevada State Public Health Lab as of Feb. 11 has had the capability to test for the virus.

The state officials estimated that about 200 people across the state were being monitored for the virus and had been asked to self-quarantine after returning from travel in China.

Evidence suggests that the new coronavirus primarily spreads much as the flu does — through droplets from a sneeze or a cough, or by touching an infected surface. Public health authorities say the best way to avoid becoming sick is by frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching your face and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

Review-Journal staff writer Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.