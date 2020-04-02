Health district launches COVID-19 text, email notification system

The system is a way to reach in an expedited manner those who are contacts of a confirmed case or who have traveled to areas where transmission is widespread.

Exterior of the Southern Nevada Health District where those entering receive a quick screening and sanitizer on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Southern Nevada Health District is launching a text and email notification system to alert people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The system is a way to reach in an expedited manner those who are contacts of a confirmed case or who have traveled to areas where transmission is widespread. Some people may also be contacted by telephone in addition to receiving a text or email notification.

“This new system allows people who have a known exposure but are at lower risk to receive an important notification so they can take steps to monitor their health and contact the Health District if they have questions or concerns,” the district said in a news release Tuesday.

“When a person receives an alert, they are advised based on their specific circumstances to monitor their symptoms and, if applicable, self-quarantine for 14 days,” the release continued. “The system provides links to instructions, the declaration of quarantine, and resources for individuals.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.