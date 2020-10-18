Health officials report 609 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

State health officials on Sunday reported 609 new coronavirus cases in Nevada, a day after recording the biggest one-day jump since mid-August.

Nicole Thomas, right, a UNLV student volunteer, and Jake Inda, a volunteer, conduct self-swabbing test at the new COVID-19 site at UNLV's Thomas and Mack Center Strip View Pavilion on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

There were 609 new cases, and three additional deaths, according to data posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ website. That brings the total number of recorded positive coronavirus cases to 90,261 and the death toll to 1,710.

On Saturday, 967 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nevada, the largest one-day increase since Aug. 14, when the state recorded nearly 1,100 cases were reported.

The state’s positivity rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as total cases divided by the number of people who have been tested, reached 11.88 percent on Sunday. The rate, which started decreasing in late summer, has been slowly rising since mid-September.

There have been 759,508 people tested, according to the state’s website.

The state health department has begun reporting the average test positivity rate from the past two weeks, which is based on the number of tests performed. The rate was 9 percent as of Sunday.

In Clark County, health officials reported 406 new cases and one additional death.

That puts the total number of recorded coronavirus cases at 74,950 and the death toll at 1,469, according to the Southern Nevada Health District website.

Both the state and county health districts redistribute cases after daily reports in an attempt to show when people first start displaying symptoms.

