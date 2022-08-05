Heavy damage keeps Death Valley escape route, all roads closed

Some of the 1,000 people trapped in Death Valley National Park by historic flash flooding Friday have made it out. Efforts to clear the roads will continue all weekend.

About 500 visitors and 500 staff are unable to exit Death Valley National Park because of substantial flooding Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (National Park Service)

About 500 visitors and 500 staff are unable to exit Death Valley National Park because of substantial flooding Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (National Park Service)

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Highway 190 is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Highway 190 is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)

Flooding in Mud Canyon at Death Valley National Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (National Park Service)

Mud and debris cover a road in Death Valley National Park on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Historic flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, trapped about 1,000 people in the national park. Crews said all park roads will remain closed through the weekend. (CanTrans9 photo)

Some of the 1,000 people trapped in Death Valley National Park by historic flash flooding Friday morning have made it out.

However, California Transportation crews tweeted Saturday morning that state Route 190 and all park roads remain closed and will be through the weekend.

“State Route 190 will remain closed through the weekend as crews continue to clean up the highway from Friday’s flash floods,” CalTrans9 tweeted. They had hoped to open 190 to the east to allow people to leave.

“Those with Jeeps and such were able to get through the roads, I’m not sure how,” park spokeswoman Abby Wine said of those who were able to leave the park on Friday. “The fortunate thing is there were no injuries,” but added that park service workers haven’t made it to all areas of the park.

Most of the trapped 500 staffers and 500 visitors have lodging in Furnace Creek or Stovepipe Wells, Wine said.

The park was pounded with official rainfall of 1.46 inches, just short of the single-day record of 1.47 inches on April 15, 1988.

The park typically receives 1.9 inches of rain annually, according to the park service. The park covers 3.2 million acres.

ATTN DRIVERS: State Route 190 will remain closed through the weekend as crews continue to clean up the highway from Friday's flash floods. @DeathValleyNPS is ALSO CLOSED and drivers should not attempt to get around any closure to access the park. pic.twitter.com/2GQc97aVxX — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 6, 2022

California Department of Transportation crews were working Friday to open State Route 190 toward the east side of the park. They estimated four to six hours of work to get the road cleared.

A CalTrans9 tweet about 6:20 p.m. Friday showed several inches of rocks and debris forming nearly a solid rock mass over paved roads.

Visitors were advised not to drive through deep water or debris, and to assume all unpaved roads were impassable.

60 cars buried

At least 60 cars were buried under debris at the Inn at Death Valley, the park service said.

A damage assessment will take time, but photos and social media show parked vehicles mired in several feet of mud and rocks. The park service reported that every road was closed by flooding.

ATTN DRIVERS: We are getting a look at some of the damage to State Route 190 caused by today's flooding. These shots are from just east of Furnace Creek Inn. @Caltrans9 crews are working to clear flood debris from the highway so vehicles inside @DeathValleyNPS can leave. pic.twitter.com/roUTBnCKD7 — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 5, 2022

Many businesses and hotel rooms also flooded.

The Cow Creek Water system that provides water for the Cow Creek area of the park failed due to a major break in the water line due to flooding. The line is being repaired and inspected, according to the news release.

State Route 190 across the park from state Route 127 to U.S. Highway 395 is closed, according to a National Weather Service alert.

A mudslide was reported along state Route 136 through Keeler, California.

Here is a look at some of the flood waters currently pouring over State Route 190 through @DeathValleyNPS . The highway, which stretches from Olancha to Death Valley Junction, remains closed at this time due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/z8M4N6ARKH — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 5, 2022

Other flood alerts

A flash flood warning was also issued for parts of Nye County around Beatty, Lida, Scottys Junction and Lida Junction. That alert expired at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain, flash flooding and winds over 40 mph were reported by the weather service.

Half an inch of rain fell in Beatty within an hour, and State Route 266 through Lida is closed, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Mojave National Preserve outside of Baker, California, remains closed after severe flash flooding covered and removed many park roads on July 31, according to the park service. Park crews are assessing damage and repairing roads.

Flash flooding was hitting rural parts of San Bernardino County on Friday evening, adding more troubles to California.

Currently, Kelbaker, Cima, Essex, Zzxyz, Lanfair, Black Canyon, and Morning Star Roads are closed. The Hole-in-the-Wall Visitor Center will also be closed until further notice. For the most current updates, check back here or our park website.

Remember to #DriveLikeATortoise! pic.twitter.com/KhfcTUXC4m — Mojave National Preserve (@MojaveNPS) August 5, 2022

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter. Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.