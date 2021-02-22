58°F
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2021 - 5:30 pm
 
It’s not a holiday weekend but there’s another traffic jam on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border at Primm.

Traffic was backed up for 8 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas. The backup was 10 miles earlier this afternoon.

Traffic volume was slow at the border during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic but the volume has been steadily increasing since June, eventually eclipsing 2019’s total in October.

