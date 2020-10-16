Helicopter crash reported in Pahrump
No injuries were reported following a helicopter crash Friday morning in Pahrump, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash happened at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, 5767 state Route 160, which is about 60 miles west of Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office posted about 10:35 a.m.
It was not clear what caused the crash. Further information was not immediately available.
