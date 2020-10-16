80°F
Helicopter crash reported in Pahrump

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 10:58 am
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning is investigating a report of a helicopter that crashed into a lake in Pahrump, but no injuries were reported.

The crash happened at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, 5767 state Route 160, which is about 60 miles west of Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office posted about 10:35 a.m.

It was not clear what caused the crash. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

