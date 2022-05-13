72°F
Hemenway Harbor reopens as last launch ramp at Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2022 - 9:14 am
 
Old clothing and trash remains as the waterline continues to recede about the closed Boulder Ha ...
Old clothing and trash remains as the waterline continues to recede about the closed Boulder Harbor boat launch along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hemenway Harbor launch ramp was reopened Thursday with an extension, making it the last launch ramp available at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Calville Bay, Echo Bay, Boulder Harbor, Temple Bar and South Cove were all closed due to low water levels at Lake Mead, according to the National Park Service website.

Boaters can launch off the dirt road south of South Cove. Boats under 24 feet can launch off the two pipe mats laid out at Hemenway Harbor.

Nearby Willow Beach, and five other launch points at Lake Mohave remained open Friday.

Last month, the Southern Nevada Water Authority opened the first of 34 valves at the low-lake-level pumping station after the lake level dropped below 1,060 feet.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

