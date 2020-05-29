Henderson apologizes for miscommunication on playground, hoops — BLOG

After initially stating playgrounds and basketball courts would be able to reopen as Phase Two of the reopening, city officials announced Friday that is not the case.

Paseo Vista Park in Henderson is open, but playground equipment remains off limits. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basketball rims remain down at Paseo Vista Park in Henderson (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of The Gym Las Vegas Brian Lee, left, and Ethan Ryan, 17, stretch while following social distancing guidelines the first morning of the facilityÕs reopening on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees at CrossFit Apollo on North Buffalo Drive have been waiting more than two months to get in this workout. They began shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees at CrossFit Apollo on North Buffalo Drive have been waiting more than two months to get in this workout. They began their workouts shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees at The Gym Las Vegas, 7165 S. Buffalo Drive, get some exercise on the first day the facility has been open in more than two months. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Lee, member of The Gym Las Vegas, stretches while following social distancing guidelines the first morning of the facilityÕs reopening on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carole Hedge, 65, member of The Gym Las Vegas, disinfects her mat and band while also following social distancing guidelines, the first morning of the facilityÕs reopening on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of The Gym Las Vegas Brian Lee, left, and Ethan Ryan, 17, stretch while following social distancing guidelines, the first morning of the facilityÕs reopening on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ethan Ryan, 17, partakes in strength training while following social distancing guidelines at The Gym Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. May 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Lee, member of The Gym Las Vegas, disinfects his mat, the first morning on the facilityÕs reopening on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner of The Gym Las Vegas Rob Martinez, center, gives strict social distancing instructions to members of the gym on Friday morning, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of The Gym Las Vegas stretch while following social distancing guidelines the first morning of the facilityÕs reopening on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

9:00 a.m.

After initially stating playgrounds and basketball courts would be able to reopen as Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan begins, city of Henderson officials announced Friday that is not the case.

In a tweet from the city’s verified account they alerted residents that playgrounds and basketball courts are not going to be opening Friday as planned.

“Henderson families, late yesterday we learned we will not be allowed to open playgrounds or basketball courts as hoped,” the tweet said. “This decision was made after receiving additional directives from the governor’s office. We know how disappointing this is and we sincerely apologize.”

Residents responded to the Twitter message with disappointment, questioning the reasoning of opening some establishments but not youth-oriented areas.

“Realize it’s not you guys,” Twitter user Jarrod Klein responded. “But it’s very frustrating that there’s a date to drink and gamble but not one to have kids play. Seems out of order to me.”

The city said other park features such as splash pads where children don’t have to touch the same surfaces and don’t need to be sanitized were reopening Friday.

— Mick Akers

Working out at gym ‘so nice’

6:54 a.m.

Working out at home during the COVID-19 pandemic just wasn’t the same for Las Vegan Carole Hedge.

So, on Friday morning, Hedge was one of the first people at The Gym Las Vegas, 7165 S. Buffalo Drive, for her first actual gym workout in more than two months.

“Being able to come back and see everyone, it is so nice to come here and start the day right,” Hedge said.

Owner Rob Martinez said it was great to be back open and to welcome in his regular customers early Friday.

“It is an exciting day,” Martinez said. “My clients are ready to get back going.”

Martinez said the gym is implementing comprehensive social distancing and cleaning practices, adding “we’ve eliminated anything that is going to put a lot of people in a small amount of space.”

— Glenn Puit

2-month wait for gym

5:41 a.m.

Desiree Ford was at the front door of CrossFit Apollo in northwest Las Vegas before the sun came up Friday, ready to get back to fitness.

She’d waited more than two months for the gym at 6535 N. Buffalo Drive to reopen, and at 5:15 a.m., it finally happened.

“We are just excited, supporting each other as a community, kinda getting back to what the new normal is going to look like,” Ford said. Friday was a big day as well for gym co-owner Chad Cole. He said the gym has implemented extensive cleaning and safety measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including extensive cleaning, social distancing and shorter classes. He said the business struggled through the loss of revenue. He believes the lifting of restrictions on Nevada small businesses and the reopening was long overdue.

“The last month or so it has been a battle against our local government to allow us to reopen again” Cole said.

— Glenn Puit

State gives guidance for Phase Two

12:01 a.m.

Nevada has published the official guidance for the state’s Phase Two reopening plan that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday under a directive that was set to expire June 30.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the Phase Two framework Tuesday. The guidance and the latest directive are now posted on the state COVID-19 response website, nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

A statement from the governor’s office reiterates that trends on cases, hospitalizations and other infection metrics will be monitored for two to three weeks after Phase Two starts.

“Should the data trends continue to remain positive, the governor maintains the ability to enter Phase 3 of reopening prior to the June 30, 2020 expiration set forth in the latest directive,” the statement read.

Businesses and facilities getting the conditional go-ahead to reopen as of Friday include bars; gyms and other health and fitness facilities; spas, massage therapy and aesthetic service providers; tattoo and piercing shops; pools; movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades; state parks; and sports, concert or theater venues without audiences. Socially distanced church gatherings of up to 50 people are also permitted.

Remaining closed: live audience events; brothels, strip clubs and other adult entertainment establishments; and nightclubs.

The governor’s office also posted detailed industry-specific guidance.

— Bill Dentzer

