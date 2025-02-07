Henderson murderer among 5 who have died in Nevada prisons in 2025

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced the deaths of five inmates, including three convicted murderers.

Watch towers at the High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced the deaths of five inmates on Thursday, including three convicted murderers.

Two of the five men who died, both inmates of the same Northern Nevada prison, died within a day of each other, according to department news releases issued Thursday for each individual death.

It wasn’t clear from the news releases how any of the inmates died.

The inmates included:

— Orlando Mays, 41, who was serving a sentence at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. Mays died Jan. 25.

— Charles Walker, 46, who was housed at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. Walker died Feb. 1.

— Anthony Silveria, 62, was also a Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate. Silveria died Feb. 1.

— Dennis Kopp, 72, was also a prisoner at Northern Nevada Correctional Center. Kopp died on Feb. 2.

— John Stinchfield, 50, an Ely State Prison inmate. Stinchfield died on Feb. 5.

Kopp was serving a sentence of 120 to 300 months for second-degree murder, the department said. The Review-Journal previously reported that, according to police, Kopp confessed in a 911 call to shooting his then 64-year-old wife inside their Henderson home in 2016. The woman later died.

Stinchfield, according to a news release, was serving a sentence of 576 months to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Walker had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and other charges, the department said.

Mays had been serving a sentence of 36 to 120 months for posession of a controlled substance, while Silveria had been serving a sentence of 60 to 152 months for grand larceny and burglary.

