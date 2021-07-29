Henderson woman wins $250K at 4th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle

The fourth “Vax Nevada Days” raffle took place at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Gov. Steve Sisolak talks to Kathleen P. of Henderson, winner of $250,000, in Reno on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (screengrab/KOLO livestream)

Gov. Steve Sisolak, center, poses for a photo with the third round Vax Nevada Days winners as they hold their checks at The Smith Center in Las Vegas on July 22, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Henderson woman won $250,000 during the fourth “Vax Nevada Days” raffle Thursday in Reno.

Kathleen P. of Henderson won this week’s top prize. Gov. Steve Sisolak called to congratulate her from Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each week, cash and prizes will be given out to vaccinated Nevada residents. A total of $5 million will be given out to nearly 2,000 people, with the $1 million grand prize given out on Aug. 26.

In the past three weeks, adults have received cash prizes of up to $250,000 and teens have won college savings prizes of up to $50,000.

