Local Nevada

Henderson woman wins $50K at 5th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2021 - 7:31 pm
Edward M. of North Las Vegas holds his novelty check of $25,000 with Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, ...
Edward M. of North Las Vegas holds his novelty check of $25,000 with Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, and Congresswoman Dina Titus on Thursday night at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union. (screengrab via @GovSisolak on Twitter)
Raymie P. shares a laugh with Gov. Steve Sisolak next to Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nev., afte ...
Raymie P. shares a laugh with Gov. Steve Sisolak next to Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nev., after winning a $50,000 college savings plan during the announcement of the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winners at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The crowd claps for winners during the announcement of the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winne ...
The crowd claps for winners during the announcement of the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winners at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Edward M., an Air Force veteran, poses for a photo with his check for $25,000 during the announ ...
Edward M., an Air Force veteran, poses for a photo with his check for $25,000 during the announcement of the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winners at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Chrisiton Rogers, 12, who won a $5,000 college savings plan during the announcement of the fift ...
Chrisiton Rogers, 12, who won a $5,000 college savings plan during the announcement of the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winners at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union, speaks with the media on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. Rogers said he wants to be an architect and go to college at Duke University. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gov. Steve Sisolak chats with Keith Rogers while his son, Chrisiton Rogers is interviewed by th ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak chats with Keith Rogers while his son, Chrisiton Rogers is interviewed by the media, after the announcement of the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winners at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a check while posing for photos during the announcement of the fifth r ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a check while posing for photos during the announcement of the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winners at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Gov. Steve Sisolak announce the fifth round of Vax Nevada ...
Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Gov. Steve Sisolak announce the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winners at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Henderson woman won $50,000 during the fifth “Vax Nevada Days” raffle Thursday in Las Vegas.

Jenny R. won this week’s top prize. Gov. Steve Sisolak called to congratulate her from the Carpenters union training center, 4245 W. Sunset Road.

Vax Nevada Days winners will be named at 6 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced. Last week, a Henderson woman won $250,000.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”

A total of $5 million will be given away to an estimated 2,000 residents.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

