Henderson woman wins $50K at 5th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
A Henderson woman won $50,000 during the fifth “Vax Nevada Days” raffle Thursday in Las Vegas.
Jenny R. won this week’s top prize. Gov. Steve Sisolak called to congratulate her from the Carpenters union training center, 4245 W. Sunset Road.
Vax Nevada Days winners will be named at 6 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced. Last week, a Henderson woman won $250,000.
Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”
A total of $5 million will be given away to an estimated 2,000 residents.
PARTIAL LIST OF WINNERS
$50,000 cash prize
— Jenny R., Henderson
$25,000 cash prizes
— Alvin C., Reno
— Evelyn H., Las Vegas
— Anh Duy H., Las Vegas
— Edward M., North Las Vegas
$1,000 cash prizes
— Boyd P., Spring Creek
— Hayden B., Reno
— Karen P., Henderson
— Angelica G., Las Vegas
$50,000 college savings plan
— Raymie P., Las Vegas
$20,000 college savings plan
— Jack A., Las Vegas
— Brooklyn V., Las Vegas
$5,000 college savings plan
— Juan Luis G., Sparks
— Sunny S., Reno
— Sahana J., Henderson
— William A., Las Vegas
— Scarlette R., Las Vegas
— Christion R., Las Vegas
— Akemi N., Las Vegas
— Charlotte L., North Las Vegas
— Stella F., North Las Vegas
— Angel M., Las Vegas
