High Desert State Prison inmate dies at hospital, officials say

The High Desert State Prison is seen north of Las Vegas Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Sam Morris ...
The High Desert State Prison is seen north of Las Vegas Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

A High Desert State Prison inmate died Monday while at a Las Vegas hospital, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Dylan Walters, 33, died at the University Medical Center and an autopsy was requested in accordance with state law, corrections officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Walters was serving a sentence of 16 to 40 months at High Desert, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, for attempted grand larceny and entered the prison system on April 18, 2024, the department said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

