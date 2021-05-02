High school proms return after COVID absence — PHOTOS

Following a year when schools statewide were closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, high school students in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday attended in-person proms.

Jaco Rivera, from left, with his girlfriend Alyxx Tinsley, and Patricia Elton, with her boyfriend Alexander Hoeffgen, dance a couple's song during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Margaret Casillas, left, with her boyfriend Jayden Sabala, dance to a couple's song during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Alyxx Tinsley, from left, with her boyfriend Jaco Rivera, and Jayden Sabala, with his girlfriend Margaret Casillas, dance to a couple's song during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students attend the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students arrive to the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Anthony Moyes is photographed at the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jadyn Itwaru, left, and his friend Ty Smith, arrive to the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students arrive to the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Michelle Mayers, a senior at Coronado High School, dances with her friends at a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Students take a break from dancing at a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Students dance during a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Michelle Mayers, a senior at Coronado High School, dances with her friends at a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Students take a break from dancing at a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Students dance during a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Robert Allison, left, and Elyn Dela Cruz, both juniors at Doral Academy Red Rock U/H School dance to the Macarena during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado High School senior Ashlyn Hayes dances with her friends during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cayna Love, left, and Renn Evans, both seniors at Coronado High School, dance during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cayna Love, left, and Renn Evans, both seniors at Coronado High School, dance during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Luis Vera and Melanie Juarros, both seniors at Chaparral High School, enjoy a slow dance during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Among them, Mosaic Church in Henderson held a prom open to all juniors and seniors in the valley, and Liberty High School held its prom on campus, with students and staff members wearing masks.

Last year, some high schools celebrated with drive-thru senior prom parades to adhere to social distancing guidelines.