High school proms return after COVID absence — PHOTOS
Following a year when schools statewide were closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, high school students in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday attended in-person proms.
Among them, Mosaic Church in Henderson held a prom open to all juniors and seniors in the valley, and Liberty High School held its prom on campus, with students and staff members wearing masks.
Last year, some high schools celebrated with drive-thru senior prom parades to adhere to social distancing guidelines.