High school proms return after COVID absence — PHOTOS

R-J
May 1, 2021 - 9:29 pm
 
Updated May 1, 2021 - 10:03 pm
Jaco Rivera, from left, with his girlfriend Alyxx Tinsley, and Patricia Elton, with her boyfrie ...
Jaco Rivera, from left, with his girlfriend Alyxx Tinsley, and Patricia Elton, with her boyfriend Alexander Hoeffgen, dance a couple's song during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik V ...
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik V ...
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik V ...
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik V ...
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik V ...
Students dance during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Margaret Casillas, left, with her boyfriend Jayden Sabala, dance to a couple's song during the ...
Margaret Casillas, left, with her boyfriend Jayden Sabala, dance to a couple's song during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Alyxx Tinsley, from left, with her boyfriend Jaco Rivera, and Jayden Sabala, with his girlfrien ...
Alyxx Tinsley, from left, with her boyfriend Jaco Rivera, and Jayden Sabala, with his girlfriend Margaret Casillas, dance to a couple's song during the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Students attend the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzc ...
Students attend the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Students arrive to the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verd ...
Students arrive to the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Anthony Moyes is photographed at the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 20 ...
Anthony Moyes is photographed at the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jadyn Itwaru, left, and his friend Ty Smith, arrive to the Liberty High School prom in Henderso ...
Jadyn Itwaru, left, and his friend Ty Smith, arrive to the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Students arrive to the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verd ...
Students arrive to the Liberty High School prom in Henderson, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Michelle Mayers, a senior at Coronado High School, dances with her friends at a prom for junior ...
Michelle Mayers, a senior at Coronado High School, dances with her friends at a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Chu ...
A prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Students take a break from dancing at a prom for Clark County School District juniors and senio ...
Students take a break from dancing at a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Students dance during a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Chu ...
Students dance during a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Michelle Mayers, a senior at Coronado High School, dances with her friends at a prom for junior ...
Michelle Mayers, a senior at Coronado High School, dances with her friends at a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Chu ...
A prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Students take a break from dancing at a prom for Clark County School District juniors and senio ...
Students take a break from dancing at a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Students dance during a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Chu ...
Students dance during a prom for Clark County School District juniors and seniors at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Robert Allison, left, and Elyn Dela Cruz, both juniors at Doral Academy Red Rock U/H School dan ...
Robert Allison, left, and Elyn Dela Cruz, both juniors at Doral Academy Red Rock U/H School dance to the Macarena during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Chu ...
A prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado High School senior Ashlyn Hayes dances with her friends during a prom for junior and s ...
Coronado High School senior Ashlyn Hayes dances with her friends during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cayna Love, left, and Renn Evans, both seniors at Coronado High School, dance during a prom for ...
Cayna Love, left, and Renn Evans, both seniors at Coronado High School, dance during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cayna Love, left, and Renn Evans, both seniors at Coronado High School, dance during a prom for ...
Cayna Love, left, and Renn Evans, both seniors at Coronado High School, dance during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District is held at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Luis Vera and Melanie Juarros, both seniors at Chaparral High School, enjoy a slow dance during ...
Luis Vera and Melanie Juarros, both seniors at Chaparral High School, enjoy a slow dance during a prom for junior and senior students in the Clark County School District at Mosaic Church Henderson on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Henderson. Some proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church decided to replicate the significant high school experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Following a year when schools statewide were closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, high school students in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday attended in-person proms.

Among them, Mosaic Church in Henderson held a prom open to all juniors and seniors in the valley, and Liberty High School held its prom on campus, with students and staff members wearing masks.

Last year, some high schools celebrated with drive-thru senior prom parades to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

