Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash

A crash briefly closed U.S. Highway 95 just north of Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash briefly closed U.S. Highway 95 just north of Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:15 p.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation reported that a crash had shut down all lanes of the highway near Lee Canyon Road (State Route 156).

The highway reopened about 4 p.m., NDOT said. Crash details were unavailable Tuesday afternoon.

Lee Canyon Road, about 30 miles north of Las Vegas, is a gateway to Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains.

Tuesday’s event was the latest in a string of crashes on the highway in the county in recent years.

Recent 95 crashes

— Five people and a dog died in a fiery head-on crash July 23, south of Beatty.

— On May 20, three people were killed in a head-on crash west of Mercury. Two top state museum officials and paleontologists were badly injured.

— In November 2021, three people, including two children, were killed in a crash near mile marker 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.