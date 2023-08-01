94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 3:29 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2023 - 4:03 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash briefly closed U.S. Highway 95 just north of Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:15 p.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation reported that a crash had shut down all lanes of the highway near Lee Canyon Road (State Route 156).

The highway reopened about 4 p.m., NDOT said. Crash details were unavailable Tuesday afternoon.

Lee Canyon Road, about 30 miles north of Las Vegas, is a gateway to Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains.

Tuesday’s event was the latest in a string of crashes on the highway in the county in recent years.

Recent 95 crashes

Five people and a dog died in a fiery head-on crash July 23, south of Beatty.

— On May 20, three people were killed in a head-on crash west of Mercury. Two top state museum officials and paleontologists were badly injured.

— In November 2021, three people, including two children, were killed in a crash near mile marker 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
2
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
3
Raiders sign quarterback
Raiders sign quarterback
4
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
5
What’s next for The Sphere? Here’s a peek into the future
What’s next for The Sphere? Here’s a peek into the future
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
5 killed in another fiery crash on US 95 in Nye County
5 killed in another fiery crash on US 95 in Nye County
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
215 Beltway sees major traffic delays near Eastern, St. Rose
215 Beltway sees major traffic delays near Eastern, St. Rose
Fiery crash in northwest Las Vegas leaves 1 dead
Fiery crash in northwest Las Vegas leaves 1 dead
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas