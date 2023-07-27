Highway of confusion: Why does Interstate 515 have so many names?

Interstate 515 is also called U.S. 93 and 95 between downtown Las Vegas and Henderson, but why does the stretch of highway have so many designations?

I-515 signs at the on-ramp from Martin Luther King Boulevard, seen in September 2004. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vehicles move along the southbound on-ramp for Interstate 11 at College Drive in Henderson in March 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The intersection of Interstate 15 and U.S. Route 93, seen at the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas in December 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This Las Vegas highway has so many names, it causes headache s for drivers.

Interstate 515? Check.

Las Vegas Expressway? Check.

U.S. Route 95? Check.

U.S. Route 93? Check.

Interstate 11? Check.

Your head is probably spinning right now. But why does the 1 4.4-mile highway have so many different designations ?

The reason: the separate devel opments of the U.S. Highway an d Interstate Highway systems.

While the U.S. Highway System was developed in the 1910s and 1920s, interstates weren’t de veloped until the late 1950s u nder President Dwight Eisenhow er, with the Federal-Aid Highwa y Act of 1956.

U.S. 93 and 95 were built more than 40 years before Intersta te 515 was constructed. The in terstate was intended to impro ve access from Henderson to La s Vegas, according to the Amer ican Association of State High way and Transportation Officia ls.

Las Vegas’ highway history

U.S 93: It was first registere d as part of the numbered high way system in 1927, along with U.S. 95 when the first U.S. hi ghway log was approved. But th e extension of U.S. 93’s route into the Las Vegas Valley didn’t get underway until the 1930s.

U.S. 93, also known as the Gre at Basin Highway , goes north o n the east side of the valley along I-515 from south of Boul der City and connects with Int erstate 15 at the downtown Spa ghetti Bowl. The road continue s with I-15 until the route pa sses Apex and reaches Exit 64, then diverges and continues n orth toward Ely.

U.S. 95: The segment of 95 into Las Vegas was not designated as p art of the highway system unti l 1940. U.S. 95 also begins so uth of Boulder City like U.S. 93, but its southern end is in Yuma, Arizona, while U.S. 93 ends in Wickenburg, Arizona. T he route continues north from Boulder City along I-515 and t hen continues northwest from t he downtown Spaghetti Bowl tow ard Reno.

I-515: It was built in 1982 as a spur route of Interstate 15, according to Las Vegas histor ian and UNLV professor Michael Green.

The road designated Interstate 515 changes to Interstate 11 southbound after the interchan ge that connects I-515 to Interstate 215 and Lake Mead Park way, sometimes referred to as the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl. I-11 continues southeast into Henderson and around Boulder City until it ends at the Nevad a-Arizona border at Hoover Dam . The road then continues sout h toward Kingman, Arizona, as U.S. 93.

I-11: And just when you though t the highway’s name couldn’t get more complicated, the Neva da Department of Transportatio n came up with an idea.

In June 2022, NDOT announced t hat the alternative route for I-11 through the central valley would be the entir ety of I-515 north of the Hend erson highway interchange.

The interstate would continue past the downtown Spaghetti Bo wl along U.S. 95 northwest tow ard Reno. The initial goal of building I-11 was to provide a major interstate between Las Vegas and Phoenix, the two lar gest metropolitan areas in the United States not connected b y a major highway, with a long er term goal of extending the route from Mexico to Canada.

In Arizona, signs along U.S. 9 3 have marked the highway as t he “Future I-11 Corridor” sinc e 2014, according to previous Review-Journal reports.

But, if you still aren’t sure what to call the stretch of hi ghway between downtown Las Veg as and Henderson, Green says, “Look at your map or GPS and j ust follow it.”

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.