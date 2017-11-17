ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Highway Patrol investigates fatal hit-and-run on Route 160 in Pahrump

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2017 - 6:06 am
 
Updated November 17, 2017 - 6:20 am

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run Friday morning in Pahrump.

The crash happened about 1:33 a.m. between Homestead Road and Calvada Boulevard when a vehicle traveling south on state Route 160 struck an unidentified 52-year-old man who was illegally walking in the right lane. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car fled, but Highway Patrol investigators identified parts at the crash scene as belonging to a 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro. They said the Camaro sustained moderate left front end damage.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Albano at 702-432-5293, 702-486-4100 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
