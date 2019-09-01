Highway patrol investigating fatal crash near Bunkerville
At least one person was killed in the crash, which involved an SUV and a box truck.
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning near Bunkerville.
The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 108, near Bunkerville, according to Highway Patrol.
At least one person was killed in the crash, which involved an SUV and a box truck. Highway Patrol reported that the southbound right lane was closed while troopers investigate.
Further details were not immediately available.
