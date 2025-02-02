70°F
Hiker found dead on trail in Zion National Park

A hiker was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, on the Canyon Overlook Trail in Zion National P ...
A hiker was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, on the Canyon Overlook Trail in Zion National Park. (National Park Service)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2025 - 2:29 pm
 

A 37-year-old hiker was found dead on a trail in Zion National Park on Sunday.

The National Park Service said the man was discovered on the Canyon Overlook Trail, and was pronounced dead around 7:40 a.m.

The cause of the man’s death is still under investigation, according to the park service. His remains were transferred to the Washington County Medical Examiner for further examination.

The Canyon Overlook Trail was temporarily closed Sunday for recovery operations, but has since reopened, the park service said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It would be a safe bet to say that no one in Pahrump is more familiar with the areas in Southern California where wildfires destroyed thousands of homes than longtime resident Heidi Fleiss.

