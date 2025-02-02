Hiker found dead on trail in Zion National Park

A 37-year-old hiker was found dead on a trail in Zion National Park.

The story behind the woman who wrote Nevada’s state song

It’s ‘very rare’ for Las Vegas police to be prosecuted for a death. Why?

A hiker was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, on the Canyon Overlook Trail in Zion National Park. (National Park Service)

A 37-year-old hiker was found dead on a trail in Zion National Park on Sunday.

The National Park Service said the man was discovered on the Canyon Overlook Trail, and was pronounced dead around 7:40 a.m.

The cause of the man’s death is still under investigation, according to the park service. His remains were transferred to the Washington County Medical Examiner for further examination.

The Canyon Overlook Trail was temporarily closed Sunday for recovery operations, but has since reopened, the park service said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.