Hiker missing since Saturday at Mount Charleston near Las Vegas

David Malinsky was reported missing Saturday, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. Several agencies, including Red Rock Search and Rescue and fire officials, helped Metro with the search.

Mount Charleston peak with some lingering snow, Friday, June 2, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish

Las Vegas police are searching for a man missing after he went hiking at Mount Charleston over the weekend, officials said.

David Malinsky was reported missing Saturday, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. Several agencies, including Red Rock Search and Rescue and fire officials, helped Metro with the search.

Investigators searched the North Loop trail area at Mount Charleston, police said.

Malinsky’s friend, Charlie Frank, said in a news release Monday that investigators found Malinsky’s car near the trail.

Malinsky is a sports writer in Las Vegas, according to the release. A 15-mile hike was not uncommon for Malinsky, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Malinsky or his whereabouts can contact the Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.