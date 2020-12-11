Hiker recounts rescue from mountain in Pahrump

Two hikers didn’t expect to spend the night on Shadow Mountain on the far west edge of Pahrump or to be lifted to safety by a helicopter.

A screenshot of a video submitted by Nic Couturr, one of the two hikers that were stranded on Shadow Mountain. This is just before he and another hiker were picked up by a rescue crew on a helicopter from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Nic Couturr/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

But the day hike that had started out uneventfully Sunday afternoon turned into an ordeal for Nic Couturr and Sebastian Fronk when the trail the Pahrump 18-year-olds were hiking collapsed behind them four hours later.

The pair endured a night of temperatures that fell into the 20s and had limited food supply after they were stuck on the mountain Sunday night.

“We were overjoyed when we spotted the helicopter because we were exhausted, hungry and tired at that moment,” Couturr said this week. “We were weak and all we wanted was just to get down, get home and eat something.”

Nye County Search and Rescue crews along with a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter managed to locate both Couturr and Fronk on Monday with Metro using a helicopter for the rescue. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it had made two unsuccessful attempts to rescue the hikers by using two different trails the previous night. Neither hiker was injured.

“I really do appreciate (Nye County) Search and Rescue and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department helicopter for getting us down, because without them, we would probably be still stuck up there,” Couturr said.

How the events unfolded

The path to the rescue began with Search and Rescue teams being dispatched on Sunday to locate the stranded hikers, after it was reported that the trail they were walking along had somehow collapsed beneath them, effectively trapping the hikers, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Couturr said he had experienced hiking with friends in the past but had just recently gotten back on the trail.

He said he and Fronk met up at the base of the mountain and started hiking up at roughly noon on Sunday.

“It took us about four hours to get where we were,” Couturr said. “While we were going up the right side of the mountain, we were trying to make our way to the left, so we could get to a cave. While we were going, and all of a sudden, all of the rocks started falling behind us. We were freaked out because we were stuck where we were.”

Couturr said Fronk “ended up climbing on top of the different areas, and climbing back down to me, because we were trying to find a better way to the cave. I was pretty nervous at the time, but I can’t say I was too scared because I didn’t know that we were stuck until later on. We were looking for a different way around but we couldn’t find one.”

Fortunately, Couturr discovered he had cellphone service in the area where they were stranded.

“The first person I called was my mom and asked her what I should do,” he said. “She then called my father and they ended up coming off of work and calling Nye County Search and Rescue because I was trying to save the battery in my phone as much as I could. I did let my mom know that we were going hiking, because it’s always good to let somebody know where you are in case you can’t contact anyone.”

The pair had some gear for the night, but their supplies were low as they waited to be rescued and endured the frigid temperatures.

“We were properly dressed, wearing pants and thin hoodies, and we planned on going down later in the day, but things didn’t work out so well, and it was pretty cold up there,” he said.

The two started a fire to keep warm and took refuge in a small cave, Couturr said.

“When we had the fire going, we ended up throwing rocks in there, so when the fire finally went out, we had some heating to keep us going,” he said. “We didn’t have anything to eat; plus, we ran out of water when the trail failed.”

Scramble to safety

Though professional hikers advise that hikers, when lost, should stay put until help arrives, Couturr said he was confident about continuing to seek out a traversable trail.

“It’s probably smarter in certain situations (to stay put), but where we were at first, rocks started falling on our heads because we were on the ledge of a cliff and there was an overhang above us,” he said. “We thought it was going to collapse, so we decided to shimmy underneath through little cracks in the wall just to get to the other side so we didn’t have a cliff hanging over our heads. It was a bad situation and we think the recent earthquakes caused the rocks to loosen up.”

