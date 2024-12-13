Hikers rescued after falling from trail on Mount Charleston

Las Vegas police conducted a rescue operation after two hikers fell off an icy trail on Mount Charleston.

Three hikers are safe after being rescued from a icy trail on Mount Charleston.

The Metropolitan Police Department said its search and rescue team conduced an operation at noon Thursday on the South Loop Trail near Echo Overlook.

According to a social media post, one of the hikers slipped on the ice and collided with a second hiker, causing both of them to slide down the side of the mountain.

The first hiker slid into a tree about 100 feet from the trail and suffered “severe leg injuries,” police said. The second hiker slid another 100 feet and came to rest on a ledge without suffering serious injuries.

A search and rescue officer was brought to the first hiker’s location by helicopter, but “extremely gusty” winds prevented the helicopter from getting anyone else there, police said. “At that point, a ground operation commenced, with four SAR Officers and seven Mountain Rescue Volunteer hiking in several miles into the scene with equipment to conduct a rope rescue and carry out for the second victim.”

When conditions improved, the helicopter was able to hoist the second hiker out, police said. The third hiker, who was uninjured, hiked out with the team.

