Historic Reno home completes crosstown move

(Thinkstock)

RENO — A century-old house in Reno has successfully made the trip to the other side of downtown, eluding demolition.

The Humphrey House, a Craftsman bungalow built in 1908, survived a challenging transport through downtown Sunday, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Movers initially tried to relocate the home last month, but it was too heavy to cross the Arlington Avenue bridge.

The newspaper said owners worked with government agencies and local businesses on the 2.2-mile route to prepare for potential obstacles.

The 1,600-square-foot property was set to be bulldozed to make way for University of Nevada, Reno, housing.

Tim Gilbert, who owns the bungalow with his wife, previously estimated the relocation would cost $50,000 and take at least four hours.